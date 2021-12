I’ve been following this story because it shows you how difficult it can be to hold an unpopular opinion. Once the elites have set the standard for civilized discussion, all other voices are to be silenced. It happened a few years ago in North Carolina. A conservative college professor wrote a syndicated column and advocated for traditional marriage and old-fashioned values. He was eventually forced out of his job by the mob. Not long afterward, he took his own life. Liberals celebrated his dismissal and his death.

BOISE, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO