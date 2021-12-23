ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Continues Giant Robot Building Tradition With Revamped 25-Metre Nu Gundam

By Si Jia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things are here to stay, even as the current state of the world continues to undergo experimental and significant changes. In the case of Japan, giant Gundam models continue to be a nation staple, with Fukuoka welcoming yet another one-to-one scale recreation. Meet the RX-93FF ν (Nu) Gundam,...

