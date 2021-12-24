How to Set GRUB2 Password in RHEL, CentOS, and Fedora Linux

From banking sites to dating apps, you need different login information nearly everywhere you go on the internet. Creating unique and strong passwords can get tricky fast. Some people use simple passwords that are easy to remember, and others memorize one complex password and use it everywhere online. Either option is a recipe for disaster in the form of identity theft or an account takeover, so don’t do it. Instead, use a password manager.

