ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Mother-daughter duo pen book series about disability awareness

localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-year-old from Alexandria and her mother...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
munciejournal.com

Local Mother and Daughter Publish Book: ‘Connecting With Grace’

MUNCIE, Ind. – Local mother and daughter, Stacey and Lexi Shannon, have released their first book together, “Connecting with Grace: A Mother and Daughter Shared Journal.”. Stacey, a freelance journalist and blogger for nearly 20 years, and her tween daughter, Lexi, saw a need for a faith-based approach...
MUNCIE, IN
whmi.com

Father / Daughter Duo Get Published In Engineering Journal

A local father-daughter duo with deep roots in engineering has had their work published in a scholarly journal. Electrical engineer Mike Hertz and his daughter, Charyl Stockwell Prepatory Academy sophomore Audrey Hertz, recently had a statistical study examining a theoretical model for electrical timing published in the Signal Integrity Journal. Mike, who has had articles published in the past, said that when editors contacted him about this study, he thought this was a great opportunity for his daughter, who has her own interests in engineering, to get involved, assist, and learn about the test equipment. Audrey took all of the measurements and summarized them, working with an oscilloscope for the study. The two then co-wrote a description of the measurement results.
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#Disability#Alexandria
Caledonian Record-News

Mother & Daughter Deliver ‘So Much Joy’

There’s a spirit of giving in Bethlehem. What began just across the river Vermont in the mid-2000s has sprouted up in Bethlehem after Jackie Lamothe moved there several years ago with her daughter, Ashley Lamothe. Their entire River Road residence, inside and out, is all decked out in a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
stockton.edu

Daughter Shares Mother's Holocaust Lessons

Galloway, N.J. - Helen Fassler had an anecdote for every life situation. A Holocaust survivor, she shared her stories with family not just so the history would be preserved, but also because of the gratitude she felt at being able to immigrate to America. “I heard her stories my entire...
GALLOWAY, NJ
InspireMore

‘What’s wrong with her?’ Comments now change to, ‘How cute, her doll looks just like her!’: Woman creates special needs dolls, ‘Our differences make us beautiful’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s imagine you are going to take a young friend to the toy store today and the two of you are going to buy a doll. You want to find a doll that allows for play – real play – but not one that is complicated or requires batteries. Nothing sassy or messy, but something sweet. Perhaps something your little friend can take to bed…or maybe one that can go to the hospital for an upcoming series of treatments.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy