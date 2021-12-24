Mother-daughter duo pen book series about disability awareness

A local father-daughter duo with deep roots in engineering has had their work published in a scholarly journal. Electrical engineer Mike Hertz and his daughter, Charyl Stockwell Prepatory Academy sophomore Audrey Hertz, recently had a statistical study examining a theoretical model for electrical timing published in the Signal Integrity Journal. Mike, who has had articles published in the past, said that when editors contacted him about this study, he thought this was a great opportunity for his daughter, who has her own interests in engineering, to get involved, assist, and learn about the test equipment. Audrey took all of the measurements and summarized them, working with an oscilloscope for the study. The two then co-wrote a description of the measurement results.
