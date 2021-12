People who test positive for Covid-19 over Christmas have been urged to work with contact tracing teams to help prevent the spread of Omicron The Public Health Agency (PHA) said there has been a significant increase in demand on its Contact Tracing Service (CTS) as the number of cases surge.Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, director of CTS said: “We know that the last thing people want to think about at this time of year is Covid-19, but unfortunately coronavirus doesn’t take a Christmas break.“The Contact Tracing Service won’t be taking a break either though, and we will be here to work...

