ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Access Hour Deals with the Devil

By Music Department
wortfm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Novak, one of the On the Horizon hosts says: “This is the 4th year I...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Best 2021 Music: Year-End Charts

It’s always dazzling to look back on a whole year’s worth of music and try to pick your favorites! 2021 was another solid year with many great new artist debuts, as well as reissues and comeback albums from some timeless favorites. On many top 10 lists for critics and listeners alike is the 3rd album from Australia’s Courtney Barnett, “Things Take Time, Take Time”, also known as the All Eyes On The Pavement Blue LP. It’s been described as Barnett “at her most relaxed, creative and joyful.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC

Google's YouTube TV reaches a deal to restore access to Disney channels

Alphabet's YouTube said on Sunday it has reached a deal with Walt Disney to distribute all Disney-owned channels on its platform. The agreement comes two days after talks broke down and led to a blackout. YouTube tweeted that "we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore...
BUSINESS
PopMatters

The Devil Is in the Details: The Pepe Deluxé Interview

A 16th-century pipe organ? The world’s largest cowbell? A 1960s synthesizer powered by skin-on-skin contact called a “sexophone”? All grist for Pepe Deluxé‘s fifth album, Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1. The duo of James Spectrum and Paul Malmström spent nearly a decade hunting down the rarest...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
delcoculturevultures.com

Lantern Theater Streams ‘Me and the Devil’

Legend has it that Robert Leroy Johnson struck a deal with the Devil to be the best blues musician who ever lived. In this dramatic play with music, Johnson aims to break that deal as his spirit calls his family, friends, and lovers to bear witness to his superlative talent and fearlessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
goodhousekeeping.com

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Are “Done” Watching After One Particularly Controversial Game

Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a small detail caused one player to lose out big. On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush missed out on winning a car due to what viewers considered to be a minor technicality. It began when Charlene entered the bonus round after winning $16,500. During the “What Are You Doing?” category, Charlene’s initial guess was “choosing the right card.” Quickly, Charlene paused and realized the one-word difference and changed her guess to “choosing the right word.” Though this was correct, the length of time it took Charlene to change answers resulted in her losing the category and bonus prize.
TV & VIDEOS
wortfm.org

What We Watched in 2021

2021 was a banner year for streaming, as many of us turned to TV and at-home movies for comfort, entertainment, and companionship during the second year of the pandemic. For today’s special holiday show, producer Richelle Wilson and WORT news reporter Nate Carlin reflect on some of the notable moments in pop culture in 2021—the TV and movies that sustained us during Year Two of COVID and generated important discussions about social and political issues.
TV & VIDEOS
wortfm.org

Floyd Brings the Christmas Cheer

Ceiling frescos at “Mel’s Castle”; An analysis of John Ronson’s “Major Malfunction”; A seasonal visit from Floyd; Vectory at Sea; Currency signatures and the lack thereof; An Oklahoma superhero; Alternative LOTR fan fiction; Lowered population growth; And other Random Topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
Variety

Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Quebecois director of films including “Dallas Buyers Club” and TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” has died outside Quebec City. He was 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Celebrates Christmas ‘from the North Pole’ With Hilarious Photo

One might assume Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson would not be familiar with the North Pole being from Louisiana and all. However, the star of Duck Dynasty proved on Saturday that this was not the case. No, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson celebrated Christmas from the North Pole with a new hilarious photo. He posted the photo on his personal Twitter account.
CELEBRITIES
wortfm.org

Holiday Cheer For Your Ears!!

Since we’ve (hardly) no place to go; unheard are cries of “Let it snow!” – Maybe you’re thinking you’d like to hear a wintry mix of holiday and Christmas tunes to light up your nights? You are in luck! Here’s a list of the shows on WORT that featured some or all holiday music this year.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy