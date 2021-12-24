ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Hops with #HeyLuke: Feliz Navidad! with OpenRoad Brewing

WOOD
 3 days ago

In true holiday spirit it was only right to include a...

www.woodtv.com

culturemap.com

Funky Picnic Brewery & Café presents Feliz Navidad: Christmas in Mexico Beer Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Funky Picnic Brewery & Café will present Feliz Navidad: Christmas in Mexico Beer Dinner, celebrating a traditional Christmas feast in Mexico. Chef Angel Fuentes from GuapoTaco will be present as guests pair five courses with five Funky Picnic beers, including a special beer brewed just for this dinner.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Hop Butcher For The World & Garrett Brands Join Forces To Brew and Release ‘Minted’

CHICAGO, Illinois – Hop Butcher For The World, a Chicagoland-based brewing company known for its hop-forward approach to IPAs and fresh-to-retail distribution strategy has partnered with Garrett Brands, the company behind Garrett Popcorn and Frango® Chocolate, to brew an Imperial Stout that smells and tastes like the iconic chocolate mints we all know and love.
CHICAGO, IL
WOOD

Cooking a holiday spread with Chef Stu!

Hops with #HeyLuke: Feliz Navidad! with OpenRoad Brewing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#West Michigan#Openroad#Christmas#Food Drink#Openroad Brewing#Hops
WOOD

Air Zoo is full of wintery fun this holiday season!

Hops with #HeyLuke: Feliz Navidad! with OpenRoad Brewing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
columbiacountymag.com

Brew Ho-Ho-Ho!

Beer and comedy lovers can have a big time and a merry little Christmas all at once with Columbia County’s newest holiday event, Brew Ho-Ho-Ho!, a craft beer and comedy festival that will be held in and around the PAC on Saturday, December 18. The event will begin at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Boulder Clarion

Tour de brew: Coda Brewing Co.

Your brother-in-law is back in town. You love him, sure, but the guy is a bonafide beer geek, and he’s always looking for something new, something different. That can get a little exhausting, especially since he comes out here every year, and he’s had everything. Even that brewery serving English milds out of a garage in the office park and that one up the mountains specializing in milkshake IPAs. Where in god’s name are you going to take him now?
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOOD

Kalamazoo restaurant preparing 1,000 meals for those in need Christmas Day

Kalamazoo restaurant preparing 1,000 meals for those in need Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI
craftbeeraustin.com

The Return of Hops and Grain

You may have noticed a lovely surprise around town this holiday season, Hops and Grain A Pale Mosaic and the popular The One They Call Zoe are back on store shelves. But don’t rush out to visit the brewery, it remains permanently closed. So how is it possible the beer is on shelves? The ownership group of Hops and Grain relaunched the beer brand in partnership with Austin Beerworks via a royalty agreement. To clarify further, Hops and Grain does not hold a TABC license and is not contract brewing at Austin Beerworks. Instead, the brand, recipes, and intellectual property are being licensed to Austin Beerworks, which then pays a royalty back to the Hops and Grain ownership, allowing them to distribute to local stores as well as offer the beers in the taproom. The initial relaunch only includes the Lager and IPA for now, with additional beers hitting shelves some time in 2022.
DRINKS
303magazine.com

Felix Navidad Brings Glorious Holiday Cheer to LoHi

When walking into My Neighbor Felix on Central Street you’re always greeted with a rush of laughter and smells that will make your mouth water. But with Christmas just around the corner, entering the LoHi location offers a whole new sense of warmth. From the outside, it may not look like much has changed, but once entering you’re stepping into a world of Santa hats, Christmas trees and stockings galore.
DENVER, CO
WOOD

Family Fare gives us some holiday meal inspiration!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re getting so close to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and we know many of you will mark these special days with a delicious meal so we wanted to help you get prepared!. We know a lot of planning and expense can be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
TrendHunter.com

Juicily Hopped IPA beers

New Ritual Brewing, one of the latest entrants into the increasingly exciting and creatively accomplished Canadian craft beer scene, has launched a delectable new IPA beer that combines unabashedly heavy use of hopes with an array of fruity notes. Situated in the city of Oshawa, New Ritual Brewing, which was...
DRINKS
inglewoodtoday.com

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. and Inglewood are ready

Los Angeles will soon have its very first Black-owned brewery, and the 14,000 square-foot facility will reside in Inglewood. Founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter have come a long way since the beginning of their brand, which was born on social media seven years ago. Ashburn and Hunter’s Crowns & Hops started as a lifestyle brand, curating digital content and meet-up events. The window of opportunity continued to widen as the brand’s following grew, and their events were attracting more and more people. “There were more people making money and getting brand awareness from our events than even us,” said Hunter. “It was one thing to project the beer that we love, but after the event, it was over. And afterwards, everyone would continue to patronize those businesses at our events.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eyewitness News

Something's Brewing: Evening Sky Brewing Company

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Evening Sky Brewing Company is the first brewery to open in Burlington. It just opened two months ago and they have a variety of beers already. One beer they offer is the vanilla ale. It’s a blonde ale with organic vanilla and cascade hops, giving you that vanilla aroma.
BURLINGTON, CT
thevillagerny.com

EBC Brewing to Entertain

Photo Caption: EBC Tap & Bottle Taqueria recently opened on Washington Street in Ellicottville. The founder of EBC, Peter Kreinheder, and his head brewer, Dan Minner traveled to Mexico to research the culture, food, ambiance and décor determined to make his newest adventure as authentic as they could. The...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
WOOD

Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 24th – 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially the weekend of Christmas. While many families have plans to open gifts, fill their bellies with delicious food and watch holiday movies, Maranda has brought you some great weekend fun opportunities that families across West Michigan can enjoy. Christmas Light Displays:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Robb Report

Taste Test: Woodford Reserve’s New Whiskey Tastes Like Stout Beer

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’re almost certainly familiar with Woodford Reserve, but this new whiskey from the distillery is utterly and fascinatingly unrecognizable. The brand, owned by beverage giant Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester), was created in the 1990s and is well-regarded for its bourbon in particular, but also rye, wheat and malt whiskeys. Master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall take great pride in these expressions, touting the “five sources of flavor” that go into the Woodford profile. But they also like to spread their creative wings a bit, and the Master’s Collection offers that...
DRINKS

