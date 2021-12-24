Hops with #HeyLuke: Feliz Navidad! with OpenRoad Brewing

You may have noticed a lovely surprise around town this holiday season, Hops and Grain A Pale Mosaic and the popular The One They Call Zoe are back on store shelves. But don’t rush out to visit the brewery, it remains permanently closed. So how is it possible the beer is on shelves? The ownership group of Hops and Grain relaunched the beer brand in partnership with Austin Beerworks via a royalty agreement. To clarify further, Hops and Grain does not hold a TABC license and is not contract brewing at Austin Beerworks. Instead, the brand, recipes, and intellectual property are being licensed to Austin Beerworks, which then pays a royalty back to the Hops and Grain ownership, allowing them to distribute to local stores as well as offer the beers in the taproom. The initial relaunch only includes the Lager and IPA for now, with additional beers hitting shelves some time in 2022.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO