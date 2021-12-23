ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Covid outbreak postpones Liverpool's Boxing Day game with Leeds

By Oliver Miller
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool’s Boxing Day match with Leeds United has been postponed after a number of Covid cases were identified amongst Marcelo Bielsa’s playing squad. The game was due to take place at 12.30 at Anfield. The Premier League confirmed that they had received a request from Leeds to...

