ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

React Native vs. Flutter

gitconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been a reader of mine for a while (or even just recently) you can probably tell I have extensive knowledge of all things React. I love React and React Native. I really do, and have loved them for about 4 years. However, I have been working...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

React Internationalization: Transifex Native Vs. react-i18next

Transifex Native is not just easier to use for internationalization, but it's also a great solution for localizing your product without having to bother with files, thanks to its automated push & pull function!. In this document, we will showcase the capabilities of each framework and see how they map...
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

React Vs Node JS: What Is The Difference?

Libraries and frameworks are one of the most commonly used tools for web developers. They help to create websites, native applications and projects of other formats. Both tools are useful, but learning their features will take a long time. In this article, we will tell you what React and NodeJS...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

The better way to debug your code in Flutter

Ever tried to debug the code in Flutter using VS code debugger? If yes, then you know how painful and difficult it is to debug, and if no, then let me tell you. When you try to debug your code line by line, the debugger sometimes tends to call the methods/functions which are provided from Flutter SDK and execute them all. And of course, it is not a bug it is a normal thing that any debugger would do because sometimes the code you’ve written tends to call the methods/functions which are written in Flutter SDK to complete the execution of your program. But debugging each line which you have not written and you don’t know sometimes comes hectic and time-wasting. Imagine a scenario where you have written a method A calls the method B which is written somewhere in Flutter SDK and method B calls the method C which is again written somewhere in Flutter SDK and then method C returns something which helps your method A to execute. Now, imagine you have a deep tree of this. Isn’t it hectic? Isn’t it time-consuming? What would you do in this scenario?
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

React vs Vue : Which is the best framework in 2022

React or Vue.js:Which JavaScript framework should you use:? The new WordPress editor is powered on React, while Vue.js is a popular framework in the Laravel community. The two most popular frontend JavaScript frameworks in the developer world are React.js and Vue.js. React is a declarative programming language that interacts with HTML documents via a virtual DOM.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Mobile Device#Android#React Or React Native#React Native
gitconnected.com

Proactive vs. Reactive Software Engineer

Here is the story of the most decisive personal trait that predicts higher pay grades in the IT industry. The first highlight I have about a new company, before signing the contract for the new job, is the sentence from my new employer: "In our company, we do not practice exchanging the details of our salary with our co-workers."
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

How To Implement Google reCAPTCHA v3 in Flutter Web

As a developer, whenever you create forms to get the data from a user on the web, you always need to be alert from spam data. Hackers can inject scripted bots to fill the form with malicious code activity and access your site’s backend. Google introduced the concept of...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Music Recommender System — Part 6

Deploy ML Based Recommender System into Production. In the previous article, we created a few machine learning models to find out the best recommendations based on user Spotify favorite music or playlist. This article documents how we can put it all together for public use. We don’t want our ML...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Find the non-duplicate number in an array.

Given a non-empty array of integers, every element appears twice except for one. Find that single one. For example, the peculiarity of this array [4, 3, 2, 4, 1, 3, 2] is that all numbers contained within it are duplicates except one. In this particular case, the non-duplicate number is 1.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
gitconnected.com

Start Implementing Your Own Typescript Class Decorators

It is a structural design pattern that lets you attach new behaviors to objects by placing these objects inside special wrapper objects that contain the behaviors (reference). Typescript Class Decorators Definition: The class decorator is applied to the constructor of the class and can be used to observe, modify, or replace a class definition.(reference)
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Understanding the Programmer’s Flow State

Why Are Programmers Such Divas about Getting Interrupted?. I recently wrote a light-hearted piece about the proper way to interrupt a programmer while they’re working. In that article, I didn’t fully explain why developers get irritated and have such a distaste for interruptions. Programmers are often the best judges of their interruptible time. When they take a short break to hop on to Reddit, it’s because they cleared some small space in their mental attic and knew they could afford that short escape at that particular moment.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

10 Handy Automation Scripts You Should Try Using Python

List of Automation Scripts You Need To Try — Part 2. Automation is the process of completing a task without any human intervention. There are many programming languages that provide different ways to automate tasks but out of all python is a preferred and first choice. The reason is it offers a simple syntax, tons of useful packages to work with. In this blog, we are going to take a look at 10 handy automation scripts you should have using python.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

The Basic Premise of Software Architecture

Within the Software Architecture of a system, all abstractions can be categorized by their level of abstraction; i.e., by how close they correspond to the system’s domain:. high-level abstractions, which represent domain language and business rules;. low-level abstractions, which represent various implementation details. Abstractions can also be categorized by...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Tools you don’t know you need for development — part 2

Ditto is a simple tool that helps manage your clipboard. The usual copy and paste we have in our default OS can only paste the last thing we have copied. By using Ditto, it stores unlimited items in a stack. It includes your PrintScreen and also your words. Ditto also comes with the shortcut key to easily access your clipboard by pressing ctrl +`. Ditto has a search bar; it helps with JWT token authentication and authorization access.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Debugging Concurrent Systems with a Model Checker

A Multi-Threaded Program (in Java) To write concurrent programs is hard. To a large extent, this difficulty stems from a lack of good testing and debugging strategies. We also make mistakes when we write sequential programs, but we are better equipped to detect and correct them. What makes dealing with...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phandroid

Native vs Hybrid Mobile App Development: Which One Is Right

Mobile apps are an essential part of business today. The modern company strives to have its mobile application – after all, there are more and more smartphone users worldwide. Statista website data reports that the number of smartphone subscriptions worldwide today surpasses six billion and is forecast to grow...
CELL PHONES
gitconnected.com

Testing a Gatsby Application with Cypress on Gitlab CI

In this blog post, we will go over how we can automatically test a Gatsby site end-to-end (e2e), using Cypress on Gitlab CI. Gatsby is a static site generator (SSG) built upon React. It allows us to create “blazing” fast websites. In this example, we will use a simple blog starter template available and add a Cypress test.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Do's and Don’ts to Manage Remote React Native Developers

The Covid-19 pandemic pandemic will pass, but remote work is here to stay. With the structural shift in workplaces, hiring remote developers or teams has become a standardized approach in the IT industry. This blog shares a few dos and don’ts for managing remote React Native developers to make your project management easier and get the desired results. The more the React Native developer knows, the more effective and productive they can be, says the author of the blog. For example, an incentive system to add extra motivation to your team can help develop the team.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Optimizing UI Performance with React.PureComponent and Shallow Comparison

Today, we will be going over how to use React.PureComponent to speed up the performance of our frontend applications! Before we get into the demo for this blog, let’s discuss what makes a PureComponent different from a regular React Component. PureComponents and shouldComponentUpdate() PureComponents implicitly introduce a shouldComponentUpdate() lifecycle...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy