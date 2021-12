The discovery of Log4j has DevOps teams working tirelessly to mitigate the issue. Here are six actions your organization should be taking now. At midnight last Thursday, we experienced one of the most notable infosec events in years. A new zero-day exploit in a popular logging package for Java, Log4j, was discovered. The exact origin and timeline are still being investigated, but it’s important to note that this was not just a vulnerability announcement. The information disclosed was rapidly followed by fully functional exploit code—and the exploit itself turned out to be trivial to execute.

