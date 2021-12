About five years ago, I wrote an article about coding becoming pop culture, and it went viral. So viral, it was on the front page of Medium within hours, publications were reaching out trying to bring me on as a writer, and hundreds of followers flocked at my virtual doorstep. It felt great, but five years later, I have to say, it was still all in vain. Pointing out the obvious, while generating a lot of engagement, didn’t change anything. As they say, one sparrow doesn’t make spring. In this particular case, I’d say, looking back at the last 5 years in web development, things actually got worse, particularly on the front-end.

