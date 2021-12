The Mediator Design Pattern is one of the behavioral design patterns. According to Wikipedia, the definition is as follows:. The essence of the Mediator Pattern is to “define an object that encapsulates how a set of objects interact”. It promotes loose coupling by keeping objects from referring to each other explicitly, and it allows their interaction to be varied independently. Client classes can use the mediator to send messages to other clients, and can receive messages from other clients via an event on the mediator class.

