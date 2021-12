We live in a world where the lines between private and public data are blurred. With access to almost every aspect of data, businesses slowly dive into the lives of consumers and surprise them by showing them the products they've been looking for at random, anywhere. Data discomfort is slowly subsiding, people are still cautious and for the right reasons. Access to data also led to vulnerabilities within the application. For example, there are certain types of data that anyone can access. With the infiltration of hackers, and eventually, the users are deleted from the applications. The struggle to break free from app hacking and smooth access to security is ongoing. There are several ways that apps try to build the Great Wall and venture to a safe base.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO