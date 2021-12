The Dragon Curve is a famous fractal. I first saw it on the cover of a (French) book I was reading as a teenager. I then started to draw beautiful dragons, by hand. Later, I decided to write a program to draw the curve. The program was written in Pascal. It worked and drew nice dragons. Unfortunately, I’ve lost the source code for it. I would be curious to look at it today, because the program did not use recursion! I vaguely remember that it was performing repeated iterations over a large array, but I don’t remember the details. It must have been an ugly piece of code…

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 6 DAYS AGO