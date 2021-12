Family is everything for Trisha Yearwood, which is why her fourth and newest cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family," is filled with family recipes, as per Tallahassee Democrat. Yearwood explained to Country Living that while her parents are both gone, the recipes and food they made for the country music star when she was a child are reminders of their time together. They help her feel connected to them. Yearwood said, "My parents are gone now, so this whole cooking thing that I do, my second career, is tied to those memories and keeps them alive because what I make is my twist on what they used to make. It helps my sister and I feel connected to them."

