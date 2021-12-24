ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers. Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it...

www.ksl.com

simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YourErie

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 for Christmas […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

