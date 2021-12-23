ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Wife Are Divorcing

By James Dodson
bigblueunbiased.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his significant other are separating, the North Carolina Republican reported in an assertion Wednesday, refering to beyond reconciliation contrasts. Cawthorn, 26, who was chosen for Congress last November, said that he...

The Independent

‘Sweetheart’ Kyle Rittenhouse has ‘bigger intentions’ than Congress internship, claims Lauren Boebert

Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill.The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire...
The Independent

Who has the Capitol riot committee subpoenaed so far?

As the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection approaches, the House select committee charged with investigating the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it burned in August 1814 has heard testimony from more than 300 witnesses, received more than 30,000 records and documents, and is preparing to reveal its findings to the public in a series of televised hearings to be held in 2022.While the identities of most of the witnesses who have given evidence to the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans remain shrouded in secrecy, the committee is known to have...
CBS News

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop release of White House records

Washington — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop the transfer of certain White House documents housed in the National Archives to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The former president appealed a decision from a three-judge panel...
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
