Public Health

RAW: HEALTHCARE WORKERS W/ COVID CAN ISOLATE FOR 7 DAYS

columbiagorgenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC: Health care workers with Covid-19 no longer need to...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Losing The War’: As Pandemic Surges, Healthcare Workers Call On Top Management To Make A Change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale. In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and more, put the blame for staffing issues on upper management. “For years, our hospital CEOs hired and scheduled nurses at low levels to cut costs, putting revenues ahead of care at the bedside,” said MNA President Mary Turner, who works at North Memorial Health hospital in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbiagorgenews.com

RAW: NAVY: COVID OUTBREAK SIDELINES FULLY-IMMUNIZED CREW

A U.S. Navy combat ship is stranded in Guantánamo Bay by a coronavirus outbreak. Coming soon, subscribers will have exclusive access to most online content. Verify your account, or subscribe to make sure you can access all your local news.
MILITARY
FL Radio Group

Hochul Shortens COVID Isolation Period for Certain Workers

Governor Hochul has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for certain workers. In a Christmas Eve address, she explained that vaccinated asymptomatic workers in the fields of healthcare, retail, and restaurants will have their isolation period shortened from 10 to 5 days after a postive exposure to COVID-19. Get the top...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thechiefnews.com

SNAP: Benefits increasing in January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We...
HEALTH SERVICES
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE

