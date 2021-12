An additional 100 armed forces personnel have been rallied to accelerate the vaccine rollout in Scotland The support has been called in amid a wave of Omicron infections across the UK.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said bringing in a further 100 personnel to help with the vaccination effort will make a “significant” impact on the number of people jabbed in Scotland.The total number of personnel helping with the vaccine programme across the country stands at 221 as of Tuesday.Those from the military who have been drafted in are involved in supporting health care professionals, NHS Scotland staff and volunteers and administering...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO