Following the devastating floods that hit several regions throughout the country, Acer Malaysia has announced that they’ll be offering their help to the victims with a new repair program. Anyone affected by the floods and have their Acer products damaged by it will be able to reach out to Acer Malaysia and get it fixed for free, even if it’s out of warranty. Furthermore, Acer Malaysia will also help you repair non-Acer devices, albeit with a fee.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO