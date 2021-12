Back in May, Mitsubishi announced the excellent news that its Ralliart motorsport subdivision would be returning to the spotlight. Unfortunately, that news was accompanied by the suggestion that the skunkworks department would only be applying its expertise to a pickup, at least for the initial period. Nevertheless, this is better than no news, as the last we heard of Ralliart prior to this was in 2017 when the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was tipped to be as sporty as things would get. Now the Japanese automaker is making a splash, or is about to. The company has just announced that a Ralliart concept will be coming to 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, along with an all-electric kei car concept.

