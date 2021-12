The most exciting real estate listing is perfect for superfans of the beloved holiday film "Love Actually." A charming black-and-white Notting Hill townhouse that's part of a mews, a row of homes that have been converted from stables, where an iconic scene was filmed just hit the market for £3.25 million (approximately $4.3 million). It's right next door to the pink house where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) professes his love for Juliet (Keira Knightley) via posters that has sparked countless other proclamations of love since the movie debuted in 2003. Plus, this home is located in one of the most cinematic neighborhoods in London where blockbusters like "The Italian Job," "Cruella," and of course, "Notting Hill" were also filmed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO