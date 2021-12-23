Free admission, snowshoes at Clark

Ambassador Passes are back! Be a visitor in your own hometown with this unique program that offers free one-time admission to eight attractions, valid for two adults and two children. The goal of the program is to give pass-holders an opportunity to learn more about the wealth of activities available in Newport News so the information can be shared with visiting friends and family. Those requesting a pass will be asked to show proof of Newport News residency or current City of Newport News employment. Ambassador Passes will be honored at the following attractions each week throughout the month of January.January 8-14: Lee Hall Mansion (Open Thu-Sat), Virginia Living Museum (Open daily)January 15: James A. Fields HouseJanuary 15-21: Endview Plantation (Open Thu-Sat), Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard (Open Mon-Sat)January 22: Lee Hall Depot January 22-28: Virginia War Museum (Open Thu-Sat), The Mariners’ Museum (Open daily) Pick up your pass now through January 28 at one of three locations:Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave., at the entrance to Newport News Park.Newport News Tourism Office, 702 Town Center Drive.Newport News Communications Office, 6th Floor, City Hall. For more information about the 2022 Newport News Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777.

7 DAYS AGO