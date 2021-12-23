Free admission, snowshoes at Clark

Still Open / SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE: 12/7/20 – Outdoor gardens are specifically allowed and exempt from closures in the Shelter-in-Place order from December 6 to January 4. “Outdoor botanical gardens and historic sites may remain open” – We confirmed with the SF’s parks department that the Tea Garden remains open for the time being.
“Here We Come Wassailing: Christmas Traditions of Visitation” will be hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 6-7:30 pm. Presenting the Zoom program will be Maria Kennedy, Instructor of Folklore at Rutgers University. Dr. Kennedy will explore the English custom of wassailing, displays of Christmas lights and nativities in Brooklyn, and a trek through the snow in the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine.
The 2022 Twin Falls County Fair might be eight months away, but organizers are already asking the community for help in coming up with a theme. Submit your theme idea for a chance to win free tickets. August 31 will be here before you know it. Planners of next year's...
Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, to celebrate the last week of its holiday season. “Community Day gives us the chance to connect with local residents and hear their memories while we share our own experiences and Berry history,” said Madison Massey, Oak Hill student worker.
The Arboretum has grown from Mr. Joy Morton’s 175-acre site on his country estate to 1,700 acres of tree collections, gardens, and natural landscapes that it is today. Today marks 99 years since Chicagoland’s beloved Morton Arboretum was first established back on December 14, 1922. To celebrate such an occasion, the 1,700-acre tree museum and research center is kicking off a yearlong centennial celebration building up to its 100th birthday. To mark the exact date of the Arboretum’s founding, it will today offer free admission for those who reserve tickets at mortonarb.org .
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host its 13th Ford Community Day on Sunday. Museum admission will be free that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours of Hatch Show Print and historic RCA Studio B will also be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ah yes, the holiday season. We all love it. Well...for the most part. You see, there's that little part about the kids being on Christmas vacation from school. With Amarillo ISD blessing the kids with a three week vacation this year, parents are already pulling their hair out trying to figure out how to keep them occupied with things to do. Well thanks to Don Harrington Discovery Center, parents are going to at least get one day of a reprieve.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - General admission fees to the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center are being waived in January and February. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest social media says the move is to encourage visitation and accessibility to the interpretive center. “We want folks to experience...
Ambassador Passes are back! Be a visitor in your own hometown with this unique program that offers free one-time admission to eight attractions, valid for two adults and two children. The goal of the program is to give pass-holders an opportunity to learn more about the wealth of activities available in Newport News so the information can be shared with visiting friends and family. Those requesting a pass will be asked to show proof of Newport News residency or current City of Newport News employment. Ambassador Passes will be honored at the following attractions each week throughout the month of January.January 8-14: Lee Hall Mansion (Open Thu-Sat), Virginia Living Museum (Open daily)January 15: James A. Fields HouseJanuary 15-21: Endview Plantation (Open Thu-Sat), Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard (Open Mon-Sat)January 22: Lee Hall Depot January 22-28: Virginia War Museum (Open Thu-Sat), The Mariners’ Museum (Open daily) Pick up your pass now through January 28 at one of three locations:Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave., at the entrance to Newport News Park.Newport News Tourism Office, 702 Town Center Drive.Newport News Communications Office, 6th Floor, City Hall. For more information about the 2022 Newport News Ambassador Pass, call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777.
Yampatika Winter programs are here, trekking in guided snowshoe and ski tours. Over the past week with the arrival of snow in the Yampa Valley, Yampatika has begun all of its winter programming. Yampatika is a nonprofit that promotes outdoor and environmental education through camps and year-round programming. The winter...
Roger Williams Park Zoo will offer free admission to everyone from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Visitors are asked to bring nonperishable food items for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The zoo said Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is donating a truck and staff to collect the food and...
Union City, Tenn.–Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park of America in January 2022. Magnolia Place’s support is being made in memory of Bart White who was a long-time board member and board president of Magnolia...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Kids under the age of 12 can get into the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for free for a limited time, according to a press release from the zoo. Six children can get in with a paid adult from Sunday, December 26 through Friday, December 31 as apart of the zoo's 12 Days of Giving celebration.
A handful of Seattle’s top attractions will offer free admission to school employees during part of winter break as a thank you for their dedication to students and families. School Employee Appreciation Days will run Dec. 26 through Jan. 2, 2022, but specific dates and offers vary by location.
At Cleary Lake Regional Park, you can explore the snowy trails and look for animal signs. Equipment provided. We will hike if no snow. Cost is $8 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. There is a 20 percent discount for groups of four or more. This program is for ages 5+ and children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
VERMONT - The US Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats for the annual Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, and third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by Tuesday, March 15.
Chase and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh are partnering to host a Toy Drive from December 9 through December 18 that benefits local non-profits and families. To celebrate the completion of the toy drive, Chase will be providing free admission for all visitors at Children’s Museum and MuseumLab on Saturday December 18th.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is giving people a chance to see the animals for free and give back to the community at the same time.
Coming up on Tuesday, the zoo is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for donation day.
All visitors to the zoo on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will get free day-time admission if they provide non-perishable donations to the food bank.
More information about the event can be found here.
ELKINS — Each year the Snowshoe Foundation presents its annual Holiday Toy Drive to make sure children in Randolph, Pocahontas and Webster counties have presents to open on Christmas morning. “It’s hard to think of a kid waking up on Christmas Day and not having any presents to open...
Comments / 0