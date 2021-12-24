ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter, Ex-Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright, Found Guilty

By Tomas Kassahun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, has been found guilty. A Minnesota court made the ruling on Thursday. According to CNN, Potter was found guilty on first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges in the shooting of Wright. Jurors reached the...

Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Insider

Kim Potter's ex-supervisor says he would've been 'probably dragged' and hurt if Daunte Wright had successfully fled the fatal traffic stop

Former Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mychal Johnson testified in ex-cop Kim Potter's manslaughter trial on Friday. Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Johnson told the court he would've been "probably dragged" if Wright had successfully fled in his car. Former...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
PennLive.com

Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10...
BOSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
fox9.com

Kim Potter's reaction as guilty verdict is read in court

As her lawyers consoled her, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter doesn't appear to show much emotion as she hears Judge Chu reading the guilty verdict. Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits.Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter convicted Thursday of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the Minnesota police officer mistook her gun for a Taser. Another was Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted of murder last month for shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding a third.The run of testifying defendants raises the question of whether a shift in thinking is occurring...
The Independent

Kim Potter trial - live: Ex-officer found guilty on both charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, the jury has reached a decision in the case of Kim Potter, a white former Minneapolis-area police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Potter was found guilty on both charges of manslaughter she was facing for mistakenly grabbing her gun instead of her Taser before pulling the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop with Mr Wright. She had pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges against her.The case was seen by many as a test of whether the justice system will hold police accused of excessive force accountable. Mr Wright’s killing occurred in April while another white officer, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, was on trial for the murder of George Floyd just miles away. The shooting set off another round of large-scale civil rights protests in the Twin Cities, after a summer of unrest in 2020. Read More Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

