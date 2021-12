Late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died at age 46 in 2020, reportedly did not leave a will for his $500 million fortune. The late businessman used "thousands" of sticky notes to detail "life mantras" and "financial deals" on the walls of his Park City, Utah, home, according to The Wall Street Journal, which recently reported that Hsieh's friends and family are now locked in a battle over his estate.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO