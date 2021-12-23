ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Is A Growing Number Of Gen Zers Who Prefer To Use TikTok Over Spotify

By Megan Ambers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is among the most famous music streaming apps globally. Still, it is losing ground to Gen Z. In an interview with Bloomberg, CEO and Co-founder Daniel Ek discussed how Spotify is attempting to become more appealing to the younger generation, despite losing out to the video-sharing app TikTok....

Daniel Ek
