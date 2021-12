Michael Keaton Slated to Appear in Upcoming Superhero Movie. A cast list for the upcoming Batgirl was revealed and it states that Michael Keaton is going to be in the movie. Warner Bros. released a cast list for the 2022 movie Batgirl and Keaton’s name was featured on it which means the acclaimed actor could once again wear the Bat suit. This list was a press release that was on the Warner Bros. media site. Will Keaton reprise his role as Batman from the late 1980’s/early 1990’s? At this point, it’s a definite possibility. He is already scheduled to be playing Batman in the forthcoming Flash movie.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO