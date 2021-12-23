ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Bendix-Balgley Upcoming Violin Master Class: Finding the Spontaneity in Classical Music

By Laurie Niles
violinist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 23, 2021, 5:16 PM · When you look to the heart of music written by the great classical composers, you start to realize that this music was born of the same kind of spontaneity and experimentation that inspires improvisation, folk music, and jazz. Sometimes when we approach...

