Noah Bendix-Balgley Upcoming Violin Master Class: Finding the Spontaneity in Classical Music

Full Mahler: Robin Ticciati conducting the LPO on the Glyndebourne stage in the most theatrical of concertsRichard Hubert Smith. Yet see how adaptable and uncrushable our great performing artists are. Following four and a half months of mostly scaled-down or middle-range opuses streamed online, the London orchestras adapted with alacrity. Simon Rattle welcomed an audience back into the Barbican, wondering at “that sound you make with your hands” for a nicely-tailored London Symphony Orchestra programme starting with the miracle of Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, aka Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Purcell. Later we were stunned by the range of sounds viola player supreme Antoine Tamestit can make in Walton’s Violin Concerto, (the soloist pictured below by Mark Allen with some of the players) followed by a fascinating interpretation of Brahms’s Fourth Symphony (even better, I’m told, in the Barbican after a short tour than in LSO St Luke’s, where I heard this invigorating double bill).

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO