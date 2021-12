The financial services industry continues to grapple with the issue of succession and the decline of advisor talent as a result of aging, retiring advisors and the scarcity of experienced advisors. Twenty-six percent of the advisors retiring in the next 10 years have no succession plan, according to Cerulli Associates. And, with this group accounting for $1.8 trillion of assets, there’s a significant opportunity for younger advisors to win new business, as well as a major concern of client attrition.

