Bucks vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 102, Dallas Mavericks 95 (Final)

Pour a ☕️ and pull up next to whichever🎄you celebrate with and read about Khris Middleton’s bit.ly/12DaysOfKhrism… – a season of giving from the #Bucks star. It’s a family affair, and one with a very personal touch.

“It just feels like he’s attacking the basket more.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/PjPGjsrbTN – 12:38 AM

Nice win for the Warriors with a challenging six-game stretch ahead and their #2 (Wiggins) and #3 (Poole) leading scorers in protocol.

Record: 26-6

Next six: at Phoenix, vs Denver, at Denver, at Utah, vs Miami, at Dallas – 12:28 AM

Holiday Hoopin’

24 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/Pm02yj1G1P – 12:07 AM

Thanks to a 110-104 win over the Magic, the Pelicans have won nine of their last 14 games.

To put New Orleans’ turnaround in greater perspective, only the Suns, Cavaliers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Bucks & Jazz have registered more victories since November 24. https://t.co/E4qweCbLii pic.twitter.com/e8MnvprqRd – 12:03 AM

Khrismas came early.

26 PTS | 5 REBS | 7 AST | 57% FGM pic.twitter.com/FXQSKh2UKm – 12:00 AM

Marquese Chriss, Jason Kidd break down Mavericks’ 102-95 loss to Milwaukee.

mavs.com/mavs-fall-to-b… – 11:56 PM

First 20-point game for Boogie in a Bucks jersey. 🔥

22 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/M36bUA952r – 11:52 PM

Marquese Chriss said he worked out for Mavs about 2.5 weeks ago, but they didn’t have a roster spot.

After he got the COVID replacement call while home in Sacramento: “Took my stuff to the airport and got here at like 12:30 a.m.” Tuesday, then scored 19 points over last 2 games. – 11:48 PM

Back-to-back games. Back-to-back wins.

Bucks get the job done in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/VnE1yuFohT – 11:42 PM

A 38-13 close for the Hornets to win in Denver. Bucks win in Dallas, Hawks win in Philadelphia, Wizards win in New York despite Kemba’s 44.

Celtics in a three-way tie for 7th with the Hornets and Sixers.

Five games separate 2 through 11 in the East heading into Christmas. pic.twitter.com/VwMbRgkqeq – 11:29 PM

Sterling Brown on the Mavs’ roster half turned over: “It’s a lot of positive energy, actually. A lot of guys coming in, we all think we can win still.” – 11:27 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Khris has reached the 20-point mark in 9 of his last 10 games.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/RYsYOtBiD0 – 11:27 PM

20+ game win streaks in NBA history:

33 — Lakers 1971-72

28 — Warriors 2014-16

27 — Heat 2012-13

22 — Rockers 2007-08

20 — Capitols 1947-49

20 — Bucks 1970-71

20 — Devin Booker 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/v35WmTyDx6 – 11:25 PM

FINAL: Jazz 128, Wolves 116. Don 28/7. Rudy 20/17/4. Bogey 18p. Mike 17/6a/4r. Joe 16/5A/4r. JC 7a and a monstrous dunk. Utah improves to 22-9. One game left on the homestand, on Christmas vs. Dallas. – 11:22 PM

Jazz win 128-116. It was a shorthanded Wolves team — Vegas had the Jazz favored by 15.5 — but Minnesota did move the ball, get good looks, and took some advantage of a Jazz team that knew they could win by playing at 80%.

Next up: a shorthanded Dallas team on Christmas. – 11:21 PM

The Jazz win this 128-116….great great game from rudy Gobert. The Jazz made a ton of shots as well. I thought Minnesota played well and resilient. The Jazz just had more talent. Utah moves to 22-9 on the season. Next is Dallas on Christmas night – 11:20 PM

With the 49ers loss, the Cowboys clinch a playoff berth. Dallas can clinch the division title with a win or tie OR an Eagles loss or tie. – 11:15 PM

The Pistons basically went seven-deep tonight. Luka Garza and Cheick Diallo only played a combined 8 minutes.

Saddiq Bey (43) Cory Joseph (42) led the team in minutes. pic.twitter.com/Hmc0t98pQx – 11:14 PM

Well, that was something. Mavs lose 102-95 to the Bucks.

I’d never been to a G League game before, but now I have a sense. – 11:01 PM

Boogie tonight:

22 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

8-15 FG

He’s averaged 17/9 in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/4wNwP84FzL – 10:57 PM

Early Christmas gift, you can bring back one former @Milwaukee Bucks player to be a part of last year’s championship run. Who you got? – 10:57 PM

Successful business trip. pic.twitter.com/U80vGsORb5 – 10:56 PM

Quick recap of Mavericks’ 102-95 loss to Milwaukee.

mavs.com/mavs-fall-to-b… – 10:55 PM

Final. Back at it on Christmas Day.

@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VWIIxqHRIV – 10:54 PM

They’re four games behind in the loss column, but the #Bucks have tied the Brooklyn Nets for the most wins in the Eastern Conference with 21.

Milwaukee beats Dallas 102-95. – 10:53 PM

FINAL: Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

– Middleton 26pts/5reb/7ast

– Holiday 23pts/7reb/7ast

– Cousins 22pts/8reb/4ast – 10:53 PM

No shame in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton being a bit too much for these Mavs. After all, they do each make more than the combined salary of every Dallas player who suited up tonight. – 10:51 PM

Imagine in 2017 if someone told you that in 2021 DeMarcus Cousins would be playing a major offensive role in a win for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks over a Jason Kidd coached Dallas Mavericks squad. What a time to be alive. – 10:50 PM

22 for Boogie tonight are the most he’s scored in a game since 1/23/21 when he scored 28 as a member of the Rockets…against the Mavericks – 10:48 PM

Bucks up, 100-92, with 1:16 left. Need a few stops. – 10:47 PM

Marquese Chriss, who was part of the Mavs’ closing lineup, just fouled out.

Now they’re playing ultra small with Brunson, Ntilikina, DFS, Sterling Brown and Pinson. – 10:40 PM

Familiar Faces.

📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/4wqMBAHvN3 – 10:39 PM

It’s been ugly, but this should be a fun finish.

Bucks 90, Mavericks 87. 6:16 left. – 10:35 PM

The #Bucks lead the #Mavs 90-87 with 6:16 to go in this one. Each team is shooting just 26% from three. Feels like if a team can string together a few of those, that could tilt it. – 10:34 PM

Even if everyone had been healthy, DeMarcus Cousins would have been a great signing for the Bucks. Now, he seems essential. – 10:33 PM

Tuff 💪

@Frank Ntilikina x @Marquese Chriss pic.twitter.com/AkmHCXRfPe – 10:28 PM

Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins cooking here in the fourth quarter. They go on a 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and the Bucks lead, 83-76, with 9:30 left.

Middleton up to 26 points on the night. Cousins now has 20 points. – 10:26 PM

Khris Middleton has been sharp in the second half and the Bucks are reaping the benefits, going up 83-76 with 9:30 to go. Mavericks have fought valiantly, but their manpower shortage is going to be hard to overcome the rest of the way. – 10:26 PM

A 17-7 run to end the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/CgGlb0Csy2 – 10:21 PM

One quarter to go in Dallas. #Bucks lead 75-74. – 10:19 PM

Man that was a pretty extreme lane violation by Middleton on Chriss’s second shot. Feet were over the line even before he stepped in. – 10:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton steps in to take a charge in transition. Gets the call.

Jason Kidd looks at the scoreboard and calls a timeout to challenge.

Middleton, about to inbound the ball right next to him: “Come on, man!” – 10:14 PM

Mavericks challenging a charge on Dorian Finney-Smith. Defender (Middleton) appeared to be sliding. But who knows these days. – 10:14 PM

Mavericks had an eight-point lead moments ago. Bucks have scored 10 in a row and are up 71-69 with 2:38 left in the third. – 10:11 PM

That is a tough bucket by Jrue Holiday. Baseline spin and then goes high off the glass to bring the Bucks within one, 69-68, with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Bucks have had some success working through Holiday in the posts in the last few minutes. – 10:06 PM

French Prince appreciation post 👑 pic.twitter.com/iCeTxECDzR – 10:00 PM

Dallas leads by five – and the #Mavs have seven points off seven #Bucks turnovers. – 9:58 PM

Both teams come out of the half scoring the ball much better than they did in the first half, but they’re pretty much going basket for basket.

Mavericks up, 61-56, with 7:02 left in the third quarter. – 9:58 PM

Chriss is how we do it 🎶

@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8UwhIMzNPg – 9:57 PM

Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/4he7xmLxTn – 9:56 PM

WEDGIE in Dallas! cc: @NoDunksInc – 9:51 PM

Grab some hot chocolate and come back for the final 24 ☕

🔵🔵⚪⚪

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lucaTBnE7c – 9:41 PM

Mavs lead MIL 43-41 at half but falling into Bucks trap of too many 3pt shots. 26 of 44 FGA are 3ptrs. Just 6 makes. Got to drive the ball and draw some fouls. Took only 5 FTA. Chriss with 8 leading Mavs. Middleton 15 for MIL 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:37 PM

Mavericks clinging to a 43-41 lead at halftime. Marquese Chriss with eight points and three rebounds. But neither team lighting it up, as you might have guessed by the score. – 9:35 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Half: Mavs lead the Bucks 43-41

Not bad for half a G league team. – 9:33 PM

#Mavs lead the #Bucks 43-41 at halftime.

The first 24 minutes was a sight. – 9:33 PM

Half: Mavericks 43, Bucks 41 – 9:33 PM

Grayson Allen short on a couple 3-pointers here in the second quarter. Doesn’t look like his legs are all the way back.

Bucks are just 3-of-16 from deep thus far. Mavericks up, 37-34, with 3:34 left in the first half. – 9:24 PM

This is like late 90s basketball. #Bucks #Mavs – 9:23 PM

Doe Doe in his last 5 games:

15 PPG

6 RPG

3 APG

49% FG

83.3% FT

@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EcdydwgGXo – 9:21 PM

Boogie can still play some bully ball when he needs to. Putting up points is not a problem. – 9:18 PM

Strong response by Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins. To start the second quarter, the Bucks rattle off a 14-6 run and tie the game at 29. – 9:15 PM

So, the #Bucks went 1-for-19 from the end of the first into the second, yet go on an 11-0 run and now are tied with the #Mavs 29-29.

That kinda night… – 9:15 PM

✅ turned 24 today

✅ NBA debut

Happy birthday, @carlikjones 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LZlT5IAK6s – 9:14 PM

Milwaukee had 15 points in the first quarter. They have 14 in the first 4:43 of the second quarter and have tied it at 29. – 9:14 PM

Wesley Matthews’ three stopped an 0-for-15 stretch from the floor for the #Bucks. They had not scored since the 7:23 mark of the first quarter. – 9:07 PM

That’s such a great read by Khris Middleton out of that double team. Felt the pressure, changed his target in mid-air and it created an open 3 for Wesley Matthews. – 9:07 PM

Mavs’ lineup to open the second quarter: Dorian Finney-Smith and four dudes on 10-day hardship deals. – 9:07 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Just getting situated. pic.twitter.com/U2wDQKdBbD – 9:06 PM

♞ Welcome to Dallas, @Brandon Knight ♞ pic.twitter.com/Vo2jQq8QTN – 9:05 PM

Actually, it was the last 7:22 that the Bucks went scoreless in the first quarter. Mavericks take a 23-15 lead into the second. Bucks shot just 6-for-21 from the field. – 9:05 PM

After one quarter, the Mavericks lead, 23-15. Middleton scored 7 points in the first five minutes and then did not get back in the game.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 65.2

DefRtg: 100.0

Net Rtg: -34.8

ORB%: 13.3%

DRB%: 80.0% – 9:05 PM

The Bucks didn’t score in the last 7:23 of the first quarter, missing their last 13 shots.

Enough bricks to build a house. – 9:03 PM

The #Bucks missed their last 13 shots. – 9:03 PM

Bucks have not scored since the 7:06 mark. There is less than a minute left in the first quarter. – 9:01 PM

Scoreboard didn’t budge for more than three minutes until Theo Pinson hit his second three of the game, putting Mavericks up 19-15 with just over 3 minutes left. – 8:56 PM

11 straight missed shots for the #Bucks and #Mavs – 8:55 PM

Sterling Brown has started this one 0-for-5 for the #Mavs – 8:53 PM

Two SMU products on the floor in the first quarter at AAC — Mavs’ Sterling Brown and Bucks’ Semi Ojeleye. – 8:52 PM

Jrue with the euro but Khris with the finish. pic.twitter.com/eadsO9i53V – 8:52 PM

Mavericks Sixth Man Theo Pinson. – 8:50 PM

Mavericks have had the shot clock run down on them several times but are only down 13-10 in the early going. Khris Middleton with seven points for the Bucks. – 8:48 PM

Bucks up, 13-10, with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

Khris Middleton with a quick seven points. He’s going at former teammate Sterling Brown to start this game. – 8:46 PM

Unlike last night, this game has started cleanly (0 turnovers) and with hot shooting – #Bucks lead the #Mavs 13-10 in the opening minutes. – 8:46 PM

Boogie pulling up & picking up where he left off. 👌 pic.twitter.com/O6BxJ4FtPB – 8:45 PM

Pat Connaughton had an off night shooting last night in Milwaukee – he opens the scoring tonight for the #Bucks – 8:41 PM

Connaughton gets the Bucks started tonight in Dallas. – 8:41 PM

Mavs vs Bucks tonight. We’re underway on BSSW. Joined for tonight’s game, moving from our pre and postgame coverage to fill in for a night, the great @Devin Harris! pic.twitter.com/5IZN6KmdZi – 8:38 PM

Jrue recorded his third double-double of the season last night and second in his last three games.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/G8TbShFiDS – 8:22 PM

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hKnGsGAUxa – 8:14 PM

Mavs starters: S Brown, DFS, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson

MIL starters: Middleton, Nwora, Cousins, Connaughton, Holiday

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM

We’re back with the same lineup tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1qR7L0vBzg – 8:06 PM

For decades, the NBA had hard-and-fast roster limits. Even during training camp, teams couldn’t have more than 20 players.

The Mavericks have 23 on their roster right now: 15 guarantees, 2 two-way players, 6 COVID-hardship signees. – 7:49 PM

Khris has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/RgcClYOKsG – 7:48 PM

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 7:45 PM

Plaid shirt days.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/jY3dlMirRZ – 7:38 PM

Asked Budenholzer whether or not Grayson Allen would play tonight as planned.

Essentially, he is not sure yet because he needs to check in with Allen to see how he’s feeling.

Here was Budenholzer’s full response: pic.twitter.com/7YODesEPCg – 7:30 PM

From earlier — Brandon Knight goes from Heat’s G League affiliate to Mavericks 10-day contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:29 PM

Mavericks two-way forward Eugene Omoruyi underwent surgery on his right big toe and will miss 4-to-6 months, team says. – 7:20 PM

Looking for revenge in Dallas tonight…

🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: 4.8.21 pic.twitter.com/H1U7NkOXcz – 7:17 PM

Boogie on down to Dallas.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ZH8XlEmsEx – 7:16 PM

Do your part and mask up, Dallas 😷

@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/KAbkZwuBLt – 7:15 PM

Newest Maverick Brandon Knight getting some pregame to words of wisdom as the shorthanded Mavericks prepare for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/M5mzG15n36 – 7:07 PM

Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi recently had surgery on his right big toe. The injury was sustained in a @TexasLegends game on December 15.

His expected return to basketball activities is approximately 4-6 months. – 6:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Pistons have nine available players tonight vs. Heat because of COVID issues and injuries. These are the nine:

Saddiq Bey

Trey Lyles

Hamidou Diallo

Cory Joseph

Frank Jackson

Jamorko Pickett

Luka Garza

Cheick Diallo

Josh Jackson – 6:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Pistons’ available roster tonight vs. Heat:

Saddiq Bey

Cheick Diallo

Hamidou Diallo

Luka Garza

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Cory Joseph

Trey Lyles

Jamorko Pickett – 6:49 PM

Per JKidd: KP is a game time decision. Warming up as we speak. Omoruyi had Toe surgery and is likely out for the year. 7:40 tip Mavs-Bucks @theeagledallas – 6:49 PM

Kristaps Porzingis will warm up and see if he can go, Jason Kidd said. Game-time decision. – 6:48 PM

Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks – 6:48 PM

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will warm up and be a game-time decision vs. Bucks tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:48 PM

Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis is “improving” and will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:47 PM

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 6:47 PM

The nine available Pistons tonight:

Saddiq Bey

Cory Joseph

Hamidou Diallo

Frank Jackson

Trey Lyles

Josh Jackson

Luka Garza

Jamorko Pickett

Cheick Diallo – 6:46 PM

Erik Spoelstra noted that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as Caleb Martin’s COVID replacement because he’s not eligible for a two-way contract. Heat only could replace Martin with two-way contract eligible player. Knight signed with the Mavericks. – 6:37 PM

The Mavericks were running out of point guards, so they signed a couple new ones Thursday afternoon.

mavs.com/new-point-gaur… – 6:15 PM

By my count, here is everyone available for Detroit tonight: CoJo, J. Jackson, F. Jackson, Luka Garza, Pickett, Bey, Hami and Cheick Diallo, Trey Lyles and Isaiah Livers …

However, F. Jackson and Isaiah Livers are listed as questionable. – 6:12 PM

Remember him?

Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj – 6:06 PM

Erik Spoelstra clarifies that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as a Caleb Martin replacement because he was not two-way contract qualified (Heat only could replace Martin with a two-way eligible player.) Knight signed with Dallas. – 5:52 PM

The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Charlie Brown Jr., Carlik Jones and Brandon Knight to 10-day contracts under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Brown Jr. will wear #44.

Carlik Jones will wear #23.

Brandon Knight will wear #20. pic.twitter.com/j0sPmTUt7g – 5:35 PM

Rockets guard Jalen Green, the 2021 second-overall pick, will play tonight vs the Pacers. But since it’s first game in a month, he is on a minutes restrictions.

Rockets played last night in Milwaukee. – 5:33 PM

The Mavericks have officially signed veteran guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day deal. – 5:31 PM

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Knight will wear #20 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ND99mpvp1y – 5:30 PM

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Jones will wear #23 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ThiKwR2qBx – 5:16 PM

“I’m LOVING Milwaukee, showing me mad love!!” pic.twitter.com/4VSme649qf – 4:46 PM

Milwaukee vs. Mavericks.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/8wgDMZgyYJ – 4:01 PM

POV: You’re the GoPro angled at @Dirk Nowitzki during the broadcast 🎥 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXS4bWQjbC – 3:30 PM

Javin DeLaurier has appeared in 12 games (5 starts) with the @WisconsinHerd this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field. on.nba.com/3EokWYE – 3:25 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center @javind_12 to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

📰 https://t.co/vipS3iNzRk pic.twitter.com/OnjQ1v0vEp – 3:24 PM

No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:

Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns

Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ – 2:41 PM

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Mavericks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are OUT (health and safety protocols).

Sandro Mamukelashvili is OUT (non-COVID illness).

Brook Lopez is OUT (back surgery). – 2:36 PM