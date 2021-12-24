ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCGJE_0dV1xV3Z00

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 102, Dallas Mavericks 95 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pour a ☕️ and pull up next to whichever🎄you celebrate with and read about Khris Middleton’s bit.ly/12DaysOfKhrism… – a season of giving from the #Bucks star. It’s a family affair, and one with a very personal touch.

⬇️ – 1:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvJmh_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“It just feels like he’s attacking the basket more.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/PjPGjsrbTN12:38 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVFXa_0dV1xV3Z00

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nice win for the Warriors with a challenging six-game stretch ahead and their #2 (Wiggins) and #3 (Poole) leading scorers in protocol.

Record: 26-6

Next six: at Phoenix, vs Denver, at Denver, at Utah, vs Miami, at Dallas – 12:28 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Holiday Hoopin’

24 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/Pm02yj1G1P12:07 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V7mo_0dV1xV3Z00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Thanks to a 110-104 win over the Magic, the Pelicans have won nine of their last 14 games.

To put New Orleans’ turnaround in greater perspective, only the Suns, Cavaliers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Bucks & Jazz have registered more victories since November 24. https://t.co/E4qweCbLii pic.twitter.com/e8MnvprqRd12:03 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4tpU_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Khrismas came early.

26 PTS | 5 REBS | 7 AST | 57% FGM pic.twitter.com/FXQSKh2UKm12:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5UMe_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Marquese Chriss, Jason Kidd break down Mavericks’ 102-95 loss to Milwaukee.

mavs.com/mavs-fall-to-b…11:56 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

First 20-point game for Boogie in a Bucks jersey. 🔥

22 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/M36bUA952r11:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQV5V_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Marquese Chriss said he worked out for Mavs about 2.5 weeks ago, but they didn’t have a roster spot.

After he got the COVID replacement call while home in Sacramento: “Took my stuff to the airport and got here at like 12:30 a.m.” Tuesday, then scored 19 points over last 2 games. – 11:48 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Back-to-back games. Back-to-back wins.

Bucks get the job done in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/VnE1yuFohT11:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVVe1_0dV1xV3Z00

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

A 38-13 close for the Hornets to win in Denver. Bucks win in Dallas, Hawks win in Philadelphia, Wizards win in New York despite Kemba’s 44.

Celtics in a three-way tie for 7th with the Hornets and Sixers.

Five games separate 2 through 11 in the East heading into Christmas. pic.twitter.com/VwMbRgkqeq11:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7ZcP_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Sterling Brown on the Mavs’ roster half turned over: “It’s a lot of positive energy, actually. A lot of guys coming in, we all think we can win still.” – 11:27 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Khris has reached the 20-point mark in 9 of his last 10 games.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/RYsYOtBiD011:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxYzC_0dV1xV3Z00

StatMuse @statmuse

20+ game win streaks in NBA history:

33 — Lakers 1971-72

28 — Warriors 2014-16

27 — Heat 2012-13

22 — Rockers 2007-08

20 — Capitols 1947-49

20 — Bucks 1970-71

20 — Devin Booker 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/v35WmTyDx611:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWh4A_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 128, Wolves 116. Don 28/7. Rudy 20/17/4. Bogey 18p. Mike 17/6a/4r. Joe 16/5A/4r. JC 7a and a monstrous dunk. Utah improves to 22-9. One game left on the homestand, on Christmas vs. Dallas. – 11:22 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz win 128-116. It was a shorthanded Wolves team — Vegas had the Jazz favored by 15.5 — but Minnesota did move the ball, get good looks, and took some advantage of a Jazz team that knew they could win by playing at 80%.

Next up: a shorthanded Dallas team on Christmas. – 11:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz win this 128-116….great great game from rudy Gobert. The Jazz made a ton of shots as well. I thought Minnesota played well and resilient. The Jazz just had more talent. Utah moves to 22-9 on the season. Next is Dallas on Christmas night – 11:20 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

With the 49ers loss, the Cowboys clinch a playoff berth. Dallas can clinch the division title with a win or tie OR an Eagles loss or tie. – 11:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons basically went seven-deep tonight. Luka Garza and Cheick Diallo only played a combined 8 minutes.

Saddiq Bey (43) Cory Joseph (42) led the team in minutes. pic.twitter.com/Hmc0t98pQx11:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPw51_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Well, that was something. Mavs lose 102-95 to the Bucks.

I’d never been to a G League game before, but now I have a sense. – 11:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Boogie tonight:

22 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

8-15 FG

He’s averaged 17/9 in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/4wNwP84FzL10:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfEMC_0dV1xV3Z00

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Early Christmas gift, you can bring back one former @Milwaukee Bucks player to be a part of last year’s championship run. Who you got? – 10:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Successful business trip. pic.twitter.com/U80vGsORb510:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUddO_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Quick recap of Mavericks’ 102-95 loss to Milwaukee.

mavs.com/mavs-fall-to-b…10:55 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Final. Back at it on Christmas Day.

@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VWIIxqHRIV10:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OXJD_0dV1xV3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1zI2_0dV1xV3Z00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

They’re four games behind in the loss column, but the #Bucks have tied the Brooklyn Nets for the most wins in the Eastern Conference with 21.

Milwaukee beats Dallas 102-95. – 10:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

– Middleton 26pts/5reb/7ast

– Holiday 23pts/7reb/7ast

– Cousins 22pts/8reb/4ast – 10:53 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

No shame in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton being a bit too much for these Mavs. After all, they do each make more than the combined salary of every Dallas player who suited up tonight. – 10:51 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Imagine in 2017 if someone told you that in 2021 DeMarcus Cousins would be playing a major offensive role in a win for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks over a Jason Kidd coached Dallas Mavericks squad. What a time to be alive. – 10:50 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

22 for Boogie tonight are the most he’s scored in a game since 1/23/21 when he scored 28 as a member of the Rockets…against the Mavericks – 10:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 100-92, with 1:16 left. Need a few stops. – 10:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdmO4_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Marquese Chriss, who was part of the Mavs’ closing lineup, just fouled out.

Now they’re playing ultra small with Brunson, Ntilikina, DFS, Sterling Brown and Pinson. – 10:40 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Familiar Faces.

📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/4wqMBAHvN310:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Exrh_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

It’s been ugly, but this should be a fun finish.

Bucks 90, Mavericks 87. 6:16 left. – 10:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks lead the #Mavs 90-87 with 6:16 to go in this one. Each team is shooting just 26% from three. Feels like if a team can string together a few of those, that could tilt it. – 10:34 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

Even if everyone had been healthy, DeMarcus Cousins would have been a great signing for the Bucks. Now, he seems essential. – 10:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6aLi_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Tuff 💪

@Frank Ntilikina x @Marquese Chriss pic.twitter.com/AkmHCXRfPe10:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKxoB_0dV1xV3Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dr8W9_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins cooking here in the fourth quarter. They go on a 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter and the Bucks lead, 83-76, with 9:30 left.

Middleton up to 26 points on the night. Cousins now has 20 points. – 10:26 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Khris Middleton has been sharp in the second half and the Bucks are reaping the benefits, going up 83-76 with 9:30 to go. Mavericks have fought valiantly, but their manpower shortage is going to be hard to overcome the rest of the way. – 10:26 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

A 17-7 run to end the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/CgGlb0Csy210:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6zCP_0dV1xV3Z00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

One quarter to go in Dallas. #Bucks lead 75-74. – 10:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQlBE_0dV1xV3Z00

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Man that was a pretty extreme lane violation by Middleton on Chriss’s second shot. Feet were over the line even before he stepped in. – 10:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton steps in to take a charge in transition. Gets the call.

Jason Kidd looks at the scoreboard and calls a timeout to challenge.

Middleton, about to inbound the ball right next to him: “Come on, man!” – 10:14 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks challenging a charge on Dorian Finney-Smith. Defender (Middleton) appeared to be sliding. But who knows these days. – 10:14 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks had an eight-point lead moments ago. Bucks have scored 10 in a row and are up 71-69 with 2:38 left in the third. – 10:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qA4cw_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That is a tough bucket by Jrue Holiday. Baseline spin and then goes high off the glass to bring the Bucks within one, 69-68, with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Bucks have had some success working through Holiday in the posts in the last few minutes. – 10:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWgzG_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

French Prince appreciation post 👑 pic.twitter.com/iCeTxECDzR10:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcB2S_0dV1xV3Z00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Dallas leads by five – and the #Mavs have seven points off seven #Bucks turnovers. – 9:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RM7vT_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Both teams come out of the half scoring the ball much better than they did in the first half, but they’re pretty much going basket for basket.

Mavericks up, 61-56, with 7:02 left in the third quarter. – 9:58 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Chriss is how we do it 🎶

@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8UwhIMzNPg9:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Wrw3_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/4he7xmLxTn9:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

WEDGIE in Dallas! cc: @NoDunksInc9:51 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Grab some hot chocolate and come back for the final 24 ☕

🔵🔵⚪⚪

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lucaTBnE7c9:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOkm0_0dV1xV3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213ulf_0dV1xV3Z00

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs lead MIL 43-41 at half but falling into Bucks trap of too many 3pt shots. 26 of 44 FGA are 3ptrs. Just 6 makes. Got to drive the ball and draw some fouls. Took only 5 FTA. Chriss with 8 leading Mavs. Middleton 15 for MIL 2nd half soon @theeagledallas9:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks clinging to a 43-41 lead at halftime. Marquese Chriss with eight points and three rebounds. But neither team lighting it up, as you might have guessed by the score. – 9:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqogW_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Half: Mavs lead the Bucks 43-41

Not bad for half a G league team. – 9:33 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Mavs lead the #Bucks 43-41 at halftime.

The first 24 minutes was a sight. – 9:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Mavericks 43, Bucks 41 – 9:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRD8z_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen short on a couple 3-pointers here in the second quarter. Doesn’t look like his legs are all the way back.

Bucks are just 3-of-16 from deep thus far. Mavericks up, 37-34, with 3:34 left in the first half. – 9:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

This is like late 90s basketball. #Bucks #Mavs9:23 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Doe Doe in his last 5 games:

15 PPG

6 RPG

3 APG

49% FG

83.3% FT

@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EcdydwgGXo9:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnqJr_0dV1xV3Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atu2u_0dV1xV3Z00

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Boogie can still play some bully ball when he needs to. Putting up points is not a problem. – 9:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Strong response by Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins. To start the second quarter, the Bucks rattle off a 14-6 run and tie the game at 29. – 9:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

So, the #Bucks went 1-for-19 from the end of the first into the second, yet go on an 11-0 run and now are tied with the #Mavs 29-29.

That kinda night… – 9:15 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

✅ turned 24 today

✅ NBA debut

Happy birthday, @carlikjones 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LZlT5IAK6s9:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZczs_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Milwaukee had 15 points in the first quarter. They have 14 in the first 4:43 of the second quarter and have tied it at 29. – 9:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews’ three stopped an 0-for-15 stretch from the floor for the #Bucks. They had not scored since the 7:23 mark of the first quarter. – 9:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s such a great read by Khris Middleton out of that double team. Felt the pressure, changed his target in mid-air and it created an open 3 for Wesley Matthews. – 9:07 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs’ lineup to open the second quarter: Dorian Finney-Smith and four dudes on 10-day hardship deals. – 9:07 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

On the floor at the start of the second quarter for the Mavericks: four guys who weren’t Mavericks 72 hours ago and Dorian Finney-Smith. – 9:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Just getting situated. pic.twitter.com/U2wDQKdBbD9:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a71Q_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

♞ Welcome to Dallas, @Brandon Knightpic.twitter.com/Vo2jQq8QTN9:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuLVP_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Actually, it was the last 7:22 that the Bucks went scoreless in the first quarter. Mavericks take a 23-15 lead into the second. Bucks shot just 6-for-21 from the field. – 9:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Mavericks lead, 23-15. Middleton scored 7 points in the first five minutes and then did not get back in the game.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 65.2

DefRtg: 100.0

Net Rtg: -34.8

ORB%: 13.3%

DRB%: 80.0% – 9:05 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Bucks didn’t score in the last 7:23 of the first quarter, missing their last 13 shots.

Enough bricks to build a house. – 9:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks missed their last 13 shots. – 9:03 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Bucks have not scored since the 7:06 mark. There is less than a minute left in the first quarter. – 9:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcTnR_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Scoreboard didn’t budge for more than three minutes until Theo Pinson hit his second three of the game, putting Mavericks up 19-15 with just over 3 minutes left. – 8:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

11 straight missed shots for the #Bucks and #Mavs8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Sterling Brown has started this one 0-for-5 for the #Mavs8:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Two SMU products on the floor in the first quarter at AAC — Mavs’ Sterling Brown and Bucks’ Semi Ojeleye. – 8:52 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue with the euro but Khris with the finish. pic.twitter.com/eadsO9i53V8:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtIkW_0dV1xV3Z00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavericks Sixth Man Theo Pinson. – 8:50 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have had the shot clock run down on them several times but are only down 13-10 in the early going. Khris Middleton with seven points for the Bucks. – 8:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 13-10, with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

Khris Middleton with a quick seven points. He’s going at former teammate Sterling Brown to start this game. – 8:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Unlike last night, this game has started cleanly (0 turnovers) and with hot shooting – #Bucks lead the #Mavs 13-10 in the opening minutes. – 8:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Boogie pulling up & picking up where he left off. 👌 pic.twitter.com/O6BxJ4FtPB8:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8xX3_0dV1xV3Z00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton had an off night shooting last night in Milwaukee – he opens the scoring tonight for the #Bucks8:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSZ5j_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Connaughton gets the Bucks started tonight in Dallas. – 8:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHwoJ_0dV1xV3Z00

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs vs Bucks tonight. We’re underway on BSSW. Joined for tonight’s game, moving from our pre and postgame coverage to fill in for a night, the great @Devin Harris! pic.twitter.com/5IZN6KmdZi8:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqjDp_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue recorded his third double-double of the season last night and second in his last three games.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/G8TbShFiDS8:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s41uK_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hKnGsGAUxa8:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhIF2_0dV1xV3Z00

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: S Brown, DFS, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson

MIL starters: Middleton, Nwora, Cousins, Connaughton, Holiday

7:40 tip @theeagledallas8:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

We’re back with the same lineup tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1qR7L0vBzg8:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHXsG_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

For decades, the NBA had hard-and-fast roster limits. Even during training camp, teams couldn’t have more than 20 players.

The Mavericks have 23 on their roster right now: 15 guarantees, 2 two-way players, 6 COVID-hardship signees. – 7:49 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Khris has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/RgcClYOKsG7:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5rg7_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 7:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Plaid shirt days.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/jY3dlMirRZ7:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4gLq_0dV1xV3Z00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Asked Budenholzer whether or not Grayson Allen would play tonight as planned.

Essentially, he is not sure yet because he needs to check in with Allen to see how he’s feeling.

Here was Budenholzer’s full response: pic.twitter.com/7YODesEPCg7:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Brandon Knight goes from Heat’s G League affiliate to Mavericks 10-day contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:29 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mavericks two-way forward Eugene Omoruyi underwent surgery on his right big toe and will miss 4-to-6 months, team says. – 7:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Looking for revenge in Dallas tonight…

🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: 4.8.21 pic.twitter.com/H1U7NkOXcz7:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253sai_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Boogie on down to Dallas.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ZH8XlEmsEx7:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uw6oo_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Do your part and mask up, Dallas 😷

@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/KAbkZwuBLt7:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh9P6_0dV1xV3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkZpS_0dV1xV3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKKfM_0dV1xV3Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWUAd_0dV1xV3Z00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Newest Maverick Brandon Knight getting some pregame to words of wisdom as the shorthanded Mavericks prepare for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/M5mzG15n367:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265vBN_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi recently had surgery on his right big toe. The injury was sustained in a @TexasLegends game on December 15.

His expected return to basketball activities is approximately 4-6 months. – 6:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Pistons have nine available players tonight vs. Heat because of COVID issues and injuries. These are the nine:

Saddiq Bey

Trey Lyles

Hamidou Diallo

Cory Joseph

Frank Jackson

Jamorko Pickett

Luka Garza

Cheick Diallo

Josh Jackson – 6:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Pistons’ available roster tonight vs. Heat:

Saddiq Bey

Cheick Diallo

Hamidou Diallo

Luka Garza

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Cory Joseph

Trey Lyles

Jamorko Pickett – 6:49 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd: KP is a game time decision. Warming up as we speak. Omoruyi had Toe surgery and is likely out for the year. 7:40 tip Mavs-Bucks @theeagledallas6:49 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kristaps Porzingis will warm up and see if he can go, Jason Kidd said. Game-time decision. – 6:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks – 6:48 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will warm up and be a game-time decision vs. Bucks tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:48 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis is “improving” and will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:47 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 6:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The nine available Pistons tonight:

Saddiq Bey

Cory Joseph

Hamidou Diallo

Frank Jackson

Trey Lyles

Josh Jackson

Luka Garza

Jamorko Pickett

Cheick Diallo – 6:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra noted that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as Caleb Martin’s COVID replacement because he’s not eligible for a two-way contract. Heat only could replace Martin with two-way contract eligible player. Knight signed with the Mavericks. – 6:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

The Mavericks were running out of point guards, so they signed a couple new ones Thursday afternoon.

mavs.com/new-point-gaur…6:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

By my count, here is everyone available for Detroit tonight: CoJo, J. Jackson, F. Jackson, Luka Garza, Pickett, Bey, Hami and Cheick Diallo, Trey Lyles and Isaiah Livers …

However, F. Jackson and Isaiah Livers are listed as questionable. – 6:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Remember him?

Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj6:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNCGQ_0dV1xV3Z00

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra clarifies that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as a Caleb Martin replacement because he was not two-way contract qualified (Heat only could replace Martin with a two-way eligible player.) Knight signed with Dallas. – 5:52 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Charlie Brown Jr., Carlik Jones and Brandon Knight to 10-day contracts under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Brown Jr. will wear #44.

Carlik Jones will wear #23.

Brandon Knight will wear #20. pic.twitter.com/j0sPmTUt7g5:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKd1G_0dV1xV3Z00

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rockets guard Jalen Green, the 2021 second-overall pick, will play tonight vs the Pacers. But since it’s first game in a month, he is on a minutes restrictions.

Rockets played last night in Milwaukee. – 5:33 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Mavericks have officially signed veteran guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day deal. – 5:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Knight will wear #20 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ND99mpvp1y5:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQlXl_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Jones will wear #23 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ThiKwR2qBx5:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBz9Q_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“I’m LOVING Milwaukee, showing me mad love!!” pic.twitter.com/4VSme649qf4:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGmNi_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee vs. Mavericks.

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/8wgDMZgyYJ4:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KC5tG_0dV1xV3Z00

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

POV: You’re the GoPro angled at @Dirk Nowitzki during the broadcast 🎥 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXS4bWQjbC3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361F1D_0dV1xV3Z00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Javin DeLaurier has appeared in 12 games (5 starts) with the @WisconsinHerd this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field. on.nba.com/3EokWYE3:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center @javind_12 to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

📰 https://t.co/vipS3iNzRk pic.twitter.com/OnjQ1v0vEp3:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7zn2_0dV1xV3Z00

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas2:53 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:

Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns

Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ2:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Mavericks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are OUT (health and safety protocols).

Sandro Mamukelashvili is OUT (non-COVID illness).

Brook Lopez is OUT (back surgery). – 2:36 PM

Comments / 0

