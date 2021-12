Catholic bishops in Italy have drawn fury from parents for repeatedly telling crowds of children that Santa Claus is imaginary. Bishop Antonio Stagliano of Sicily told participants at a 2021 feast day celebration for Saint Nicholas that Santa does not exist and his red costume was invented by Coca-Cola, according to the New York Post. When a child insisted that her parents told her Santa was real, the Bishop told her to say “you tell lies” to her parents, a teacher accompanying young students at the festival told The New York Times.

