The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Christmas sermon to celebrate the work of volunteers helping refugees, saying: “The Christmas story shows us how we must treat those who are unlike us.”The Most Rev Justin Welby preached the sermon at the Christmas Day Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral shortly after 11.20am.It’s not politics, it's simply humanityJustin Welby on the work of volunteers helping refugeesHe said the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter demonstrates the need to treat with compassion those people “who have far less than us, who have lived with the devastating limits of war and national...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO