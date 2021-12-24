ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action - SBTX

By Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Silverback's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September...

