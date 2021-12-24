ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Find A Christmas Eve Service

1808Delaware
1808Delaware
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas Eve 2021 falls on a Friday, which makes for interesting service time schedules for Delaware County’s Christian faith communities. Most churches are holding services on Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday. Here is a current list of known Christmas services. If you have one we can add to this...

1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Pasadena News

Oneonta Church | Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 5:00pm in the Sanctuary. (Prelude music begins at 4:45pm) Oneonta’s traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be on Friday, December 24, at 5:00pm. All are invited to attend this beautiful service. The Rev. Lincoln Skinner will deliver the Christmas Eve message, Christmas Classics: “That’s What Christmas Is All About, Charlie Brown” based on Hebrews 1:1-3a. Associate Minister, Sara Lawson and Bill Schmidt are joining forces to ensure music will fill the Sanctuary with the beautiful sounds of Christmas. A special selection of prelude music will begin around 4:45pm. This service offers a wonderful time to reflect upon the Word of God, spoken and sung.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS Baltimore

Some Churches Hold In-Person Christmas Eve Services, With Precautions, Amid COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Omicron variant and the latest surge in COVID cases has affected just about everything, from holiday travel to school winter breaks to hospital shortages. And now that Christmas is here, it is also affecting church services. Hampden United Methodist Church held its second Christmas Eve service Friday night. This is one of many churches whose doors were closed for the holidays last year, but now because of safety protocols like masks and vaccinations, they feel like they now can come together as a church community. But now because of safety protocols like masks and social distancing, they feel like...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year. For some, their traditions can’t be passed on. Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year. Christmas Eve traditions are no different. A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Tamales Are A Tradition For Many Latino Families

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Episcopal Church#Catholic Church#Sunbury Christian Church
CBS Boston

Milford Donor Leaves Stack Of $100 Bills In Salvation Army Red Kettle Just Before Christmas

MILFORD (CBS) — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts got a much-needed gift in one of its famous Red Kettles just before Christmas. The charity organization, which has been struggling to match last year’s fundraising efforts, shared a photo of a stack of $100 bills on Christmas Eve. “What a surprise! This last-minute #RedKettle gift from a generous Milford donor will make a lasting impact,” the Salvation Army of Greater Milford posted to social media. “Your generosity means #HopeMarchesOn into the new year!” Earlier in the holiday season, the Salvation Army said Red Kettle donations were down over 20% statewide compared to last year. The organization’s goal is to raise $3 million through kettle donations in Massachusetts. The holiday season is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the Salvation Army. But the Corps said COVID-19 worries have kept many older adults from volunteering to ring bells and collect cash. The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar goes right back to the community where it was donated. Donations can be made online to a virtual kettle at https://salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.
MILFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
cbslocal.com

Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.
BROOKLYN, NY
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

622
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy