ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Girl, 14, killed while LA police fatally shoot assault suspect

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kcv3X_0dV1pBMb00
L.A. shooting: Police officers work near a broken glass door where two people were struck by gunfire at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, California. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles on Thursday fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside the dressing room of a clothing store as they fired at a man who had assaulted a woman, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed in the police shooting, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Drake Madison said. The woman who was assaulted was taken to an area hospital with moderate to serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to authorities, shots were fired at 11:45 a.m. PST at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, KTLA-TV reported.

It was not immediately clear what prompted officers to shoot, the Times reported.

While officers were shooting at the suspect, one of an officer’s rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the man, according to KTLA. A dressing room was located behind the wall, and officers discovered the teen, who was fatally struck by the gunfire.

“A subsequent search of the upper floor found a hole in the wall and behind the drywall, it was the dressing room and we located a 14-year-old female in that dressing room,” LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said at a news conference.

Authorities said they are reviewing body camera footage, adding that the suspect did not have a gun, KCBS-TV reported.

“We are at the very preliminary part of this investigation,” LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell told reporters. “There is still surveillance video to look at, witnesses to talk to, and we are looking at body-worn video.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Man wounds 4 at Virginia rest stop, then fatally shoots himself

CLEAR BROOK, Va. — A man shot four people at a Virginia interstate rest stop Sunday morning and then died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after a brief chase with police, authorities said. Officials said Cesar Juarez Avila, 34, died at an area hospital, WRIC-TV reported. According to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

West Virginia man accused of hitting woman 10 times with rubber mallet

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of striking a woman 10 times with a rubber mallet, fracturing her skull, authorities said. James Robert Treece, 38, of Fairmont, was charged with malicious assault, according to Marion County online records. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDBO

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police...
MISSOURI STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy