Double Bottomline Corp. Completes the Purchase of Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. and Community Savings

Friend, Inc. Community Services is a social service agency catering to the Northeast Berks County area and was founded in September, 1972. With offices originally located on Main Street in Kutztown, the nonprofit’s services initially centered on drug and alcohol counseling. When funding priorities changed and became more focused on the Reading area, Friend unfortunately closed for a period of time, until a group of churches got together and were able to happily bring Friend, Inc. back to life. Over the last several years, Friend, Inc. has recognized that people in the community had a considerable, yet often quiet, desire to know where to turn for help and how to access it, be it for financial struggles, due to food scarcity, or a number of other needs that can oftentimes strike unexpectedly. Executive Director Jim Reece says, “One of the challenges we have in this part of the county is that it’s very rural. There is poverty. There is domestic violence. There is homelessness, but it’s harder to see in a rural community.” Friend Inc. has been able to meet the needs of community members in the northeast part of Berks with compassion and has grown exponentially over the years.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO