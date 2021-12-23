ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets coach Stephen Silas confirms Jalen Green's return at Pacers

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dztXu_0dV1p1ca00

On Thursday, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas confirmed rookie Jalen Green would return to the starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers. It will be his first game back since he went down with a strained hamstring against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 24.

Coach Silas was very clear about the plan the team and medical staff had for Green in his return to the court:

This is his first time playing five-on-five since he got injured, so he will be on minute restriction. It’s been the first time he’s played in a month, so I can’t really expect anything.

I want him to get his feet wet, to enjoy being back on the floor. I want him to hopefully improve on some of the things that he’s been concentrating on as far as quick decisions, defensive rotations, that kind of thing. But most of all, I just want him to play, and we’ll kind of go from there.

Green is a welcome addition for the Rockets, who are coming off a loss in a physical matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jalen Green reacts to minutes restriction in return from injury

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green on Thursday returned from a 14-game absence due to a hamstring injury and scored 20 points in a loss on the road to the Indiana Pacers. Green finished 7-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, during the 118-106 loss. He returned in a limited role, logging 25 minutes on a strict time count set by the team after he missed the past month.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The Chicago Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#Houstonrockets
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Win The Scoring Title, MVP, NBA Championship, Finals MVP, And Be Named To The NBA All-Defensive 1st Team, And He Did It 4 Times In His Career

Michael Jordan's accomplishments in a vacuum would make a great case for him being the greatest of all time. But the fact that he achieved what he did during what many consider the toughest era of the NBA is what puts him over and above the others. Despite not playing...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy