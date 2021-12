Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers made the Browns pay for their mistakes in the first half, throwing touchdown passes on the ensuing possession following three Cleveland interceptions. Davante Adams had another great game save for a key drop on the Packers’ second-to-last possession of the game. Green Bay’s run of scoring 30-plus points ended at four games because of a subpar second half that included punts on three consecutive possessions, including three-and-outs on back-to-back series.

