Rockets vs. Pacers: 5 prop bets for Thursday's game

Rockets rookie Jalen Green is expected to return on Thursday night as Houston plays the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Bucks on the road. Green has been out for a month, having last played on Nov. 24 against the Bulls.

Thursday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets) and Bally Sports Indiana (Pacers).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Rockets-Pacers showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Christian Wood vs. Domantas Sabonis: Who will have more combined points+rebounds?