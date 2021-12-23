Rockets vs. Pacers: 5 prop bets for Thursday's game
Rockets rookie Jalen Green is expected to return on Thursday night as Houston plays the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Bucks on the road. Green has been out for a month, having last played on Nov. 24 against the Bulls.
Thursday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets) and Bally Sports Indiana (Pacers).
Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Rockets-Pacers showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Christian Wood vs. Domantas Sabonis: Who will have more combined points+rebounds?
