Rockets vs. Pacers: 5 prop bets for Thursday's game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Rockets rookie Jalen Green is expected to return on Thursday night as Houston plays the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Bucks on the road. Green has been out for a month, having last played on Nov. 24 against the Bulls.

Thursday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets) and Bally Sports Indiana (Pacers).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Rockets-Pacers showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Christian Wood vs. Domantas Sabonis: Who will have more combined points+rebounds?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

