While a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is often the workhorse of choice for a range of scenarios, 70mm can sometimes feel a little short when you are on a trip or a walk with your camera. An alternative is the 24-105mm or 24-120mm f/4 lens, which trades a stop of aperture for more reach and often, a much lower price. For Nikon mirrorless shooters, there is the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens, and this excellent video takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO