COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): Health officials in Ohio say two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said the presence of the new variant was confirmed following genomic sequencing at the Ohio State University laboratory. Officials said the two adult males in central Ohio who tested positive Dec. 7 had both received two COVID-19 vaccine doses but hadn’t gotten a booster. Both had mild symptoms that didn’t require hospitalization; neither had a history of international travel.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO