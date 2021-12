When Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin in 2009, he made it open source software (OSS). That means anyone can use all of the code that makes BTC work, in any way they want. Since then, nearly all successful coins, decentralized projects, and tokens have also made their code open source. Why? It's really the only way to build in this space. First of all, it creates trust because anyone can examine the code to check for anything suspicious.

