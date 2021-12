Genshin Impact is the free-to-play fantasy RPG from Chinese developer, miHoYo, and was released in September, 2020. Since the game released for iOS, Android, Windows, and Playstation 4, it has already racked up a huge following. Despite being free-to-play, Genshin Impact still has in-app purchases and the game cleared $245 M within the first month of launching. For added context, Pokémon Go is the only mobile game to have eclipsed those numbers through the first month of its release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO