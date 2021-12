SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2021 safely as they head out on the road for the holidays. The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns beginning Dec. 23, looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations. “It’s always nice to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, but please keep the well-being of other travelers at the forefront of your mind as you head out,” said DPS…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO