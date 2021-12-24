ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E11 | Holiday Projects | Ask This Old House

wgcu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the holiday season on Ask This Old House and the team is tackling projects...

video.wgcu.org

Comments / 0

chapelboro.com

Ask The Electrician: Holiday Q&A

Q: How do I keep electrical costs under control and safe during the holidays?. Tis the season and we are all hopefully making things merry & bright in our homes and with our families. These celebrations come with some extra costs and safety concerns that are easy to manage with a little thought.
LIFESTYLE
KIVI-TV

Valley House asking community for Christmas decoration donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Valley House Homeless Shelter is asking the community to donate any extra Christmas decorations they may have this holiday season. Executive Director John Spiers said as they followed their usual unit living inspections, they realized something was missing. “Very, very few of them have...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Aspen Daily News

Ask a Broker: Deck the halls, or sell the house?

Question: Should we wait until after the holidays to list our home?. A lot of people think listing their home during the holidays is a “bah humbug” idea. They assume it will be annoying and disruptive. While everyone’s family situation is different, I’ve listed several of my homes during the heart of the holidays and many of them have sold. Here’s why.
ASPEN, CO
SPY

How to Return, Exchange or Get Rid of Unwanted Gifts After the Holiday Season

The holiday season is officially winding down, and there are some tried and true rituals that always mark the end of Christmas and start of the New Year. These include, but are not limited to, taking down the Christmas lights and storing them properly so they’re ready to use next year. There’s also the disposing of the Christmas tree, unless, of course, you’ve joined the artificial Christmas tree camp instead. There’s also the enjoying of the great gifts you got from friends and family who actually listened when you said “stick to the list,” and, presumably, figuring out what to...
ADVOCACY
WIBX 950

94 Yr Old Central NY Veteran, Alone For Holidays Asking For Christmas Cards

Would you happen to be able to send this incredible World War II veteran a card for Christmas?. Meet Gerald Feeney, his picture is above. He is 94 years young and is living alone in an assisted living facility in West Winfield. Like all of us, he indeed suffers from loneliness from time to time, but that is where we here in Central New York can make a difference for him. A simple holiday card from not one, not two, but maybe hundreds of us sure would fill him with joy.
WEST WINFIELD, NY
Wicked Local

Build the gingerbread house house of your dreams for the holidays

Sometime around Thanksgiving each year, I'll start to get the same question from friends: "Are you excited for gingerbread house season?" The answer, always, is a definitive yes. For as long as I can remember, the coming of Christmas was paired with the building and decorating of gingerbread houses. Each...
FOOD & DRINKS
Whitefish Pilot

Food bank asking for hams, other holiday foods

North Valley Food Bank is putting out an urgent call seeking donations for hams and other foods for Christmas dinners for those in need. The food bank is anticipating another challenging holiday season for many in the community with rising food and fuel prices along with the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
WHITEFISH, MT
worldredeye.com

The Collection Holiday Open House

Miami, FL – December 18, 2021 – THE COLLECTION hosted an Holiday Open House for the whole family to enjoy. Guests and their families were invited to take part in various activities throughout the day with a special guest from the North Pole: Santa Clause! The family fun day also included holiday craft activities such as gingerbread cookie and holiday ornament decorating. To fuel up for the day, Mojo Donuts provided their delectable donuts a perfect companion to Aroma Espresso’s coffee selections. Bubbles and Brews of South Florida helped us cheer the season with holiday mimosas and Christmas punch mocktails for the kids. A perfect family fun day showcasing THE COLLECTION’S current inventory available for Christmas Delivery.
MIAMI, FL
nhpbs.org

ask this old house

Wash your hands, mask up, and stay 6 apart with Erik as he learns about and navigates a new travel world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll discover what has changed regarding travel protocols and how travel brands have adapted and updated their practices to keep you safe while still being able to explore new places in a different way.
TV & VIDEOS
94.1 Duke FM

Turner-Dodge House hosting holiday open house

LANSING, MI — The Friends of Turner-Dodge House and the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a Holiday Open House at the historic Lansing home this holiday season. Organizers say all three floors of the house are expected to be decorated for the holidays. Area groups, businesses and...
LANSING, MI
27east.com

Visit The Moran House For The Holidays

From Christmas cards to decorated trees and Christmas crackers, many of the best-known Christmas traditions are products of the Victorian era. The East Hampton Historical Society invites the community to discover the origins of many of today’s holiday customs, brought to life in “Victorian Christmas” at the Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio on Main Street in East Hampton Village.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
12 News

Salvation Army asking for volunteers during holiday season

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Phoenix Metro Salvation Army is asking for volunteers this holiday season. The nonprofit reportedly had three million people of all ages volunteer their time across the county, and the application process for the Valley has recently opened.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

New Jersey Man’s Gruesome Christmas Decorations Has the Neighbors Creeped Out

Residents of Manalapan, New Jersey, are feeling creeped out by one home’s decorations. It’s a self-described “Killer Christmas” display. Instead of the usual candy canes and Christmas trees, this house boasts something a little more sinister. The display includes evil elves, gingerbread versions of Chucky and Jason, and a towering skeletal Santa. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”
