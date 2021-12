Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath on beautiful Laurel Lake in Thiensville! - This is a stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath first-floor unit that has been completely remodeled. All of the finishes in this unit are impressive. There is beautiful new cabinetry in the kitchen as well as new ceramic tile thought the kitchen and bathrooms. This unit has all the luxury amenities you could need...washer and dryer in the unit, private balcony, heat included as well as heated underground parking and storage. This is located in a very quiet and peaceful setting on Laurel Lake. It is also a short walk to the new Mequon Town Center which offers lots of new restaurants and retailers to the community. Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful unit as it won't last long!

THIENSVILLE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO