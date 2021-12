In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) If you suffer from any type of anxiety or anxiety disorder, you will understand that anxiety and sleeping or not really friends. When you are anxious, it is difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. During anxiety attacks, your heart rate increases with your cortisol levels and that is a good recipe for sleep disaster. If you have high levels of cortisol in your body, you will not be able to sleep.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO