Recent aviation safety history records plenty of incidents where two – or more – heads in the cockpit were better than one when it came to averting disaster. Chesley Sullenberger and first officer Jeff Skiles “worked as a team” to successfully ditch their stricken US Airways Airbus A320 on New York’s Hudson River in 2009. Richard de Crespigny was grateful for the presence of four other pilots – including two check captains – when the Qantas A380 he was commanding suffered uncontained engine failure in 2010. He wrote about how all played a crucial role in landing the jet safely.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO