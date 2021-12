ICU bed availability remains a critical concern around the state, especially in Central Illinois. As of mid-week last week, the last available data prior to the holiday weekend showed only four ICU beds available in all of Region 3, which includes Sangamon County. Local hospitals say ICU capacity can fluctuate from day to day, as beds that are not normally used for intensive care can be converted to such uses, as long as there is sufficient staff available to man them.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO