Suge Knight Signs Over Life Rights For Upcoming Biopic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biopic about Suge Knight is currently in development after the Death Row Records co-founder inked a deal with producer Steve Whitney and TSW films, signing over his life rights. Not much is known about the film. However, Nick Cassavetes and Anthony Thorne are behind the script, and Steve...

Lucas Wesley
18h ago

Biggie, Tupac now this thug. Any wnder why black youths are so out of control? Look at who their idols & heroes are. Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Clayton Ramsue, Colin Powell, Carl & Louis Stokes, Stephanie Tubbs Jones. Those are real African-American heroes. 🤦🏾‍♀️

